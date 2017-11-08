Comets Host Charlotte Tonight
The Utica Comets will look to make it two straight home wins tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center when thye host the Charlotte Checkers.
The Comets are coming off a shootout win on Saturday when they defeated Rochester.
When the two teams meet Wednesday night, the team will be without a pair of familiar faces. Reid Boucher and Brendan Gaunce were both recalled to Vancouver this week, the team announced.
Charlotte took a pair this past weekend over Belleville.
The Comets and Checkers split their two meetings last month in Charlotte - the Checkers won the first 5-1, but Utica responded the following day with a 6-3 victory.
Utica and Charlotte will also play Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Game time each night is 7:00.