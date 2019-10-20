The Utica Comets moved to 5-0 on the young season with a decisive 7-1 romp over North Division rival Rochester Americans on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Zane McIntyre stopped 45 of 46 shots as he moved to 3-0 on the season. Utica got a pair of goals from Reid Boucher, and one each from Sven Baertschi, Wacey Hamilton, Zack MacEwen, Nikolay Goldobin, and Lukas Jasek.

After a pair of 4-3 road wins on the start the season, the Comets have opened their home schedule with 3 lopsided victories - outscoring Syracuse (6-2), Charlotte (8-2) and Rochester (7-1) by a combined total of 21-5.

Utica and Toronto each sit atop the North Division with 10 points and 5-0 records.