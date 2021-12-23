By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.

FILE PHOTO:

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 09: A memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival is displayed outside of NRG Park on November 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Eight people were killed and dozens injured last Friday in a crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld music festival. Several lawsuits have been filed against Scott, and authorities continue investigations around the event. Scott, a Houston-native rapper and musician, launched the festival in 2018. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation's president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company's role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns.

The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.

