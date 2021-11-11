Attorney: Texas A&M Student Injured at Astroworld Dies

By JUAN LOZANO, The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died.

Attorney James Lassiter says Bharti Shahani died Wednesday. Family members told Houston TV station KTRK that Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering at Texas A&M University and had been set to graduate next spring.

She is the 9th person to die after festivalgoers rushed the stage Friday night when headliner Travis Scott took to the stage.

Hundreds of others were injured in the melee. A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is underway.

