Contractor Arrested After Multi County Investigation

A contractor from Oswego has been arrested for several counts of theft following a multi-county investigation.

State Police say 38-year old Dana Boyden was hired to complete work at a job site in Sylvan Beach in late June.

Around that time, Police began to receive several reports of property thefts in Sylvan Beach, the Town of Vienna and Waterloo in Seneca County.

Police say Boyden became a person of interest because the unique vehicle he was driving had been seen near or at the reported incidents.

A search warrant was executed at his residence, resulting in the seizure of antique automobile memorabilia, power tools and building supplies.

Boyden is facing charges of grand larceny and petty larceny.