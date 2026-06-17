Rome Mayor Lanigan Gives Update on City-Wide Boil Water Order

Rome officials are explaining why residents were not immediately notified after a mechanical issue was discovered Tuesday afternoon at the city's Water Filtration Plant, an incident that ultimately led to a precautionary boil water advisory.

According to City Hall, plant operators identified a mechanical problem around 4 p.m. on June 16 and quickly began working through established response procedures. Crews isolated the source of the problem, made corrective adjustments, conducted water quality testing throughout the system, and remained in contact with the Oneida County Health Department.

At first, city officials say the information available and initial sampling results did not indicate that a public notification was required. As additional discussions took place between city staff and health officials, Public Works Commissioner Joseph Guiliano decided issuing a boil water advisory was the best way to protect residents while further testing continued.

The advisory was announced Tuesday evening.

Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan said the city's response focused on safety from the outset and praised water plant employees for moving quickly once the issue was identified.

"I want to thank our water plant operators and staff for acting quickly to identify the issue, implement corrective measures, and ensure the safety of our water system," Lanigan said. "I also want to thank our residents and businesses for their patience and understanding. We recognize that a boil water advisory can be disruptive, but protecting public health will always remain our highest priority."

Questions have continued to come into City Hall regarding how emergency information was distributed to the public. Officials say notices were sent to local television, radio, and print media outlets shortly after the advisory was issued. Information was also posted on the city's website, social media accounts, and through the RomeIQ mobile app.

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The city launched RomeIQ earlier this year as a platform for emergency notifications, service updates, community events, and other public information. Officials are encouraging residents who have not yet signed up to do so.

Residents can receive text alerts by texting JOIN to 315-330-8302. Automated voice alerts are also available by calling that same number and selecting option one.

City officials say RomeIQ and text notifications provide one of the fastest ways to receive emergency information directly on a mobile device.

The boil water advisory remains in effect while additional water samples are analyzed. Rome officials say updates will be provided as results become available and thanked residents for their patience and cooperation during the advisory.

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