Contractors Working On Upstate New York Home Discover Human Skull

Manlius Police are investigating a disturbing discovery made by a construction crew at a vacant home on Highbridge Road in the Town of Manlius.

On Wednesday, police say they were called to a home at 7242 Highbridge Road after contractors reported finding what looked to be human remains. As a result of the discovery the Onondaga County Medical Examiner was called to the residence and confirmed the remains were a human skull. That immediately prompted a thorough search of the remainder of the property.

After an extensive search by members of the Manlius Police Department, officials say it was determined that the human skull was the only remains that were present in the home. Officials say the medical examiner's office would continue working on trying to discover more information based on their examination.

Meanwhile, police say in very little time several tips came in to the department after they posted the initial discovery and address of the vacant home on their social media page. Manlius Police say the tips allowed investigators to discover people who knew the prior owners or who knew of them.

The good news is that the Medical Examiner's Office discovered that the skull appears to have been "prepared and articulated for scientific [or] educational purposes," according to officials. Manlius Police say at this point they are confident that the events surrounding this discovery are not suspicious and they do not believe any criminal activity took place. While, it appears the investigation is coming to a close police are still tying up a few loose ends. Police wish to thank anyone who offered tips and information during the course of this investigation.