The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family.

At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified woman was the victim of a crime, or the circumstances that lead to her death.

The woman's body was found along what investigators called a remote area in the Otsego County town of Morris - located approximately 45 miles South of Utica.

Earlier this week, a couple using a metal detector came upon the body after they said they could smell the decomposing remains.

State Police have released several bits of identifying information about the woman in hopes she can be identified.

The remains indicated the woman was approximately 4-feet-9 to 4-feet-11 inches tall, and she was wearing Adidas brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, and lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots, State Police said in a news release issued on Thursday.

Also, the woman was wearing a silver adjustable heart rink, police said, adding that a gold chain necklace 'was also located.'

"The New York State Police are seeking to identify the woman so that her family can be notified and any potential crime can be investigated," the release read.

Anyone with information that can help identify the woman is asked to called New York State Police at 607-561-7400, and use case reference number 10972590.

