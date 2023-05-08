An Central New York man is facing a dozen charges after police say hacked adolescent Snapchat accounts to steal nude pics, then used those photo to extort his 10-to-14-year-old victims for additional photos.

New York State Police say the investigation began with several complaints to Manlius Police about online exploitation of children attending Pine Grove Middle School in Manlius, NY. The investigation included the FBI, which was also part of a search warrant at a home in the Onondaga County town of Van Buren, at the home of 24-year-old Louis Fratangelo.

Fratangelo booking photo via NYSP

The victims, between the ages of 10 and 14, reported having their Snapchat social media accounts hacked, with naked of images stolen from the accounts. It's alleged that Fratangelo used those pictures to extort additional nude photographs of the victims, "under the threat of sending the ones he had to their families and friends at the school," a release from NYSP read. "In one instance, the suspect identified the location of the middle school child and parked outside the child’s residence."

While conducting the search warrant, authorities "located thousands of images of child pornography (infant to pre-teen), child pornography which the state police alleged Fratangelo produced with a local child, and evidence of narcotics and firearms trafficking," the arrest release continued.

Troopers say Fratangelo is facing nine (9) felony counts, three (3) misdemeanors, and one (1) violation:

(2) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd degree , class “C” felony

, class “C” felony (1) count Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance , class “C” felony

, class “C” felony (2) counts Criminal Possession of a Firearm , class E” felony

, class E” felony (1) count Criminal Sexual Act 3 rd degree , class “E” felony

, class “E” felony (1) count Rape 3 rd degree , class “E” felony

, class “E” felony (2) counts Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child , class “E” felony

, class “E” felony (2) counts Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor , class “A” misdemeanor

, class “A” misdemeanor (1) count Endangering the Welfare of a Child , class “A” misdemeanor

, class “A” misdemeanor (1) count Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks, a violation

Troopers also say they seized (2) illegal AR-Style firearms, body armor, child pornography, and illegal fireworks at the man's home.

via NYSP

Fratangelo posted a $250,000 bond after he was arraigned on the charges. Police say they are releasing his mug shot because it is believed he may have traveled to locations in the Syracuse-area to meet with some of the victims. They also believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward. State Police Investigator JonAnthony Gallo is handling the investigation and can be reached at (315) 366-6000 or by contacting Manlius Police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

