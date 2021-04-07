An Oneida County man who was convicted of a Felony will be serving more time in prison for possession of several weapons and ammunition.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Joseph Cromp Sr. of Blossvale, who is a convicted felon, was sentenced on Tuesday for possessing two weapons and an abundance of ammunition.

When Cromp Sr. initially plead guilty, he admitted that he possessed a Rohm .22 caliber handgun and an AK-47 style semi-automatic rifle. Also part of the plea was Cromp's admission to being in possession of 113 rounds of ammunition for his rifle, according to officials.

The discovery of the weapons and ammo happened during the course of a search warrant at Cromp's home on October 2nd, 2019. Federal Prosecutors say the search warrant was issued due to a confrontation Cromp had with a man earlier in the day. Cromp's Felony conviction resulted from an Attempted Assault in Oneida County back in 2001. That conviction barred him from ever owning any weapons again.

As a result of Cromp's guilty plea and admission he possessed the weapons and ammunition, he was sentenced to serve 57 months in a Federal Prison. The U.S. Attorney's office also says Joseph Cromp Sr. will be subject to three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence. He will obviously have to forfeit the two firearms and the ammunition.

Investigators in this case included members of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New York State Police. U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick was assisted in the prosecution by the Oneida County District Attorney's Office.