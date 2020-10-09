Cooperstown Reacts to the Passing of Baseball Legend Whitey Ford

Baseball legend Whitey Ford, who was known as the most dependable pitcher in baseball history, has died according to the Associated Press. He was 91. The cause of death is unknown, but Ford had been suffering from as long bout with dementia. He passed away on Thursday.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame reacted today to the news of Ford's passing, as many members of baseball's royalty had much to say about "The Chairman of the Board."

Edward “Whitey” Ford was the big-game pitcher on the great New York Yankees teams of the 1950s and early-1960s. Catcher Elston Howard nicknamed Ford “The Chairman of the Board” for his ability to manage his fielders and control the game. Ford’s lifetime record of 236-106 gave him an astounding .690 winning percentage. The southpaw twice paced the American League in ERA and shutouts, also leading the league in wins three times. The 1961 A.L. Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star still holds many World Series records, including 10 victories and 94 strikeouts, once pitching 33 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings in the Fall Classic.

NEW YORK - MAY 02: The plaque of Whitey Ford is seen in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium prior to game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the White Sox 12-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

When Ford was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974, he spoke from the heart, according to the HOF. “To think when I was 21 years old, I’d be playing with DiMaggio and Berra, against guys like Stan Musial and Roy Campanella, it’s just something I can’t fathom. It’s just been great,” Ford said at the induction in July of 1974.

NEW YORK - JULY 17: (L-R) Don Johnson, Hank Workman, Duane Pillette, Charlie Silvera, Jerry Coleman and Whitey Ford, members of the New York Yankees 1950 World Series championship team, stand during ceremonies prior to the start of the teams 64th Old-Timer's Day before the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Whitey Ford’s Hall of Fame plaque (elected, 1974)

Edward Charles Ford “Whitey”. New York, A.L., 1950-67

Posted best winning percentage (.690) among twentieth century pitchers with 200 or more decisions. Had 236 victories and 106 losses. Lifetime earned run average 2.74. Paced A.L. in victories and winning pct. three times and in earned-run average and shutouts twice. Won Cy Young Award in 1961. Set World Series standards for games pitches, 22; innings, 146; wins, 10, and strikeouts, 94, and with 33 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: With help from former teammate New York Yankee Whitey Ford (L), former New York Yankee Yogi Berra (C) is introduced during the teams Old Timers Day prior to a game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Whitey Ford Bio

Born: Oct. 21, 1928 at New York, NY

Height: 5-foot-10 Weight: 178

Threw and batted left

Edward “Whitey” Ford was the big-game pitcher on the great New York Yankees teams of the 1950s and early-1960s. Catcher Elston Howard nicknamed Ford “The Chairman of the Board” for his ability to manage his fielders and control the game. Ford’s lifetime record of 236-106 gave him an astounding .690 winning percentage. The southpaw twice paced the American League in ERA and shutouts, also leading the league in wins three times. The 1961 A.L. Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star still holds many World Series records, including 10 victories and 94 strikeouts, once pitching 33 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings in the Fall Classic.

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 24: Hall of Famers Joe Torre (L) and Whitey Ford are introduced at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2016 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

“Whitey Ford anchored the great Yankees teams of the 1950s and ’60s and was the winningest pitcher in the team’s storied history," said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Baseball Hall of Fame. "A six-time champion and the owner of the most World Series wins by any pitcher, Whitey loved the Hall of Fame, Cooperstown and the legacy that he and his teammates built during the game’s golden era. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and we will celebrate his life in Cooperstown forever.”