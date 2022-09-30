Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway

A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway.

Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), the results of a preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger in a Medicaid taxi van "became irate" and, when the driver "pulled the van over onto the right shoulder of the roadway, the passenger exited the van from the rear driver’s side and jumped into the path of a 2022 Kenworth tractor trailer."

The passenger who allegedly jumped into the truck's path is identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez of Jamestown, New York. He was airlifted to Eric County Medical Center for injuries that police describe as serious but not life-threatening. As of this posting he was listed in stable condition, per police.

The driver of the van is identified as 21-year-old Keila M. Rosado of Buffalo, New York. The tractor trailer was driven by 47-year-old Milijan Teodosic, 47, of Franklin, Wisconsin.

No other physical injuries were reported.

The NYSP says no tickets were issued as a result of the crash.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

