Cops: Woman Stole From Patrons, Players At Sled Hockey Event

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a woman stole from patrons and players attending an event promoting athletics for people with physical or developmental disabilities.

Officials in the town of Colonie say five people reported they were missing cash from belongings left in a locker room at the Albany County hockey rink. The thefts occurred during an event Sunday for sled hockey players from New York and Vermont. Three of the victims have a disability.

Police say a 36-year-old Albany woman has been charged with three counts of larceny as a hate crime and two counts of larceny. Authorities say she knew the victims were disabled and therefore they're covered under the state's hate crime statue.

Authorities say she stole about $800. Police say the money was returned to the victims.