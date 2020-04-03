Coronavirus Cases In Madison County Up Slightly

Madison County is reporting four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in the county to 77.

There have been two deaths in the county, while 351 residents have tested negative for the virus.

Director of Public Health Eric Faisst has a message for residents, stay home, help stop the spread and stay informed.

The Madison County Health Department has opened a COVID-19 Hotline.

Residents can call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315-366-2770, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. about questions they have regarding the COVID-19 virus.