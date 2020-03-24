Coronavirus Cases Top 25,000 In New York State

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the number of coronavirus cases in New York state now tops 25,000.

Cuomo says the rate of infection is increasing and the curve has increased. He says the rate of infection is doubling about every three days.

The governor says the apex of the pandemic is still 14 to 21 days away.

He says the state has now projected the need for 140,000 hospital beds and 30,000 ventilators.

New York State is also calling on recently retired healthcare professionals to sign up to be part of a reserve staff if needed.

Cuomo says the state is doing everything it can on every level to slow the spread of the virus.