Cortlandville Man Arrested on Child Pornography Allegations

A Cortland county man is under arrest following an investigation into child pornography.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at the barracks located in Homer, New York worked with the Troop C Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force. An investigation was initiated after an online tip was received by the task force.

Following their investigation, the NYSP says that 25-year-old Mason L. Kneedler of Cortlandville, New York was arrested on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The NYSP says, "Kneedler is accused of possessing images consistent with child exploitation." He is charged with five counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child. The charge is a felony.

Get our free mobile app

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the arrest, police say.

Kneedler is scheduled to answer the charges in Cortlandville Town Court on July 11, 2022.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property? Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.



Oneida Indian Nation's The Villages At Stoney Creek Apartments The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing a new employees housing program. The Villages at Stoney Creek Apartments will 50 apartments avialable to workers at below-market rates.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.