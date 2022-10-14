New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store.

New York State Police provided surveillance photo New York State Police provided surveillance photo loading...

New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars.

According to a news release from the State Police, two people scammed a clerk at the Speedway gas station and convenience store through several confusing transactions.

According to troopers in the Owego barracks, at around 1:20 in the morning of October 5, the pair made a series of purchases, including lottery tickets and Visa cards.

According to the news release, the actions ultimately resulted in the theft of three-thousand, six-hundred and ninety-three dollars from the store.

Troopers add the pair may have been involved in a similar scam in neighboring Broome County in the Village of Johnson City earlier in the evening.

Authorities say the couple may be driving a white Ford sedan.

The man seen on surveillance photos is Black, wearing a black jacket with a large white pattern or logo on the left sleeve, black pants and white shirt. He has shortly cropped hair. The woman appears to have long, burgundy or dark colored hair and was wearing grey sweat or yoga pants. She had on a black, pullover sweatshirt with a large red block print on the left front quandrant.

No other information regarding the model of the vehicle, age or condition or possible license plate numbers is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 607-561-7400 (reference case 110848332).

