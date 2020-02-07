Court Rules Fantasy Sports Contests Are Illegal Gambling

(AP) -- Daily fantasy sports contests face an uncertain future in New York after an appellate court ruled that the activity amounts to illegal gambling.

The court upheld Thursday a previous decision that ruled daily fantasy sports violated the state constitution’s ban on gambling.

The court also ruled that the Legislature unlawfully authorized the activity by classifying it as a game of skill, not chance.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law in 2016 that cleared the way for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel to operate in New York.

A state attorney general's spokesman said a decision hasn't been made on whether to appeal Thursday's decision to the state's highest court.