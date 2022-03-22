New York’s Top Court Rules In Favor Of Fantasy Sports Bets
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Fantasy sports contests like those operated by FanDuel and DraftKings were declared constitutional in New York on Tuesday by the state’s highest court.
The state Court of Appeals reversed an appeals court’s decision last year that found daily fantasy sports violated the state constitution’s ban on gambling.
The games allow players to assemble a roster of athletes in a sport, using individuals performance statistics to determine the winner.
The lawsuit was bought several years ago and did not target mobile sports betting, which began in New York earlier this year.
