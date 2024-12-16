New York Ranks Among the Luckiest States in America!

With a Mega Millions Jackpot close to $1 Billion looming, it's a great time to learn that New York State has been deemed one of the luckiest states in the whole nation.

A study recently conducted by GamblingSites.com, determined we have it pretty good here in the Empire State. They looked at a number of factors to determine luckiness including:

the number of lottery winners

life expectancy

car accidents

natural disasters

crime rate

While some of those categories may only be anecdotal, it does appear New York is pretty lucky. GamblingSite.com says,

We gathered data from various online sources to analyze all 50 states, carefully weighting the numbers to ensure a fair and accurate comparison of luck across the country. Lottery wins were adjusted to reflect the number of winners per 10 million people, while crime and car accident rates were gathered per 100,000 people before being normalized for consistency.

You can see in the chart below that New York Ranked #6 when it comes to overall luckiness and you can see the breakdown of the numbers to determine that.

Chart Courtesy of GamblingSites.com Chart Courtesy of GamblingSites.com loading...

Of course luck is a relative term and some New Yorkers may feel different about these results, but this is a more statistic based approach.

The Mega Millions Jackpot for Tuesday is expected to be about $740 Million and if you expect to win that lump sum payment of $343 Million you can use any extra luck you can get. The Powerball Jackpot sits at around $55 Million, which is nothing to sneeze at. Best of luck to all those with $2 and a dream.

