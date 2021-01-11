COVID-19 Continues to Rise in Herkimer and Oneida Counties

COVID-19 numbers continue to grow in Herkimer and Oneida Counties, according to test and hospitalization rates released on Monday.

Herkimer County added 67 new COVID positive cases bringing to the number of positive cases to 1,183. There was one new COVID death in the county and currently 56 county residents are hospitalized.

Oneida County's numbers continue to grow with triple digit increases. There was one new death in the county and 251 new COVID positive cases, 13 of which are nursing home cases.

Hospitalization rates continue to be the concern, especially at MVHS. 183 county residents are hospitalized with several more out of county residents in Oneida County Hospitals. MVHS remains well over 200 patients who are COVID positive.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 10.

251 new positive cases, 14,996* total. *(Upon further investigation, 1 positive cases was removed from the previous total.). 13 are nursing home residents.

6,487 active positive cases.

1 new COVID-19-related death, 267 total.

172 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 160 at MVHS. 12 at Rome Memorial.

31 are nursing home residents.

11 patients are hospitalized out of county.

5,742 positive cases have been resolved.

Total negative results were not updated by the NYS DOH as of 4 p.m. today.

Total tests were not updated by the NYS DOH as of 4 p.m. today.

6,487 in mandatory isolation.

1,537 mandatory quarantine.

Herkimer County COVID Numbers

Our condolences and prayers are with the family and friends of the latest victim of COVID19. Please keep all of them in your thoughts. Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/11/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 67 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 3423 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 1183 Total Hospitalized: 56 Total number recovered: 2204 Covid Deaths: 36

Negative Covid-19 test results: 79442

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 1348 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 200