COVID-19 Daily Report for Oneida-Herkimer Counties

For the second consecutive day, no deaths were included in the daily COVID-19 updates for Oneida and Herkimer counties.

Oneida County added 30 new COVID positive cases. After a streak of several days that saw new cases total into the low- and mid-40's, the county has seen three-straight days of fewer that 40 cases. The county's 3-day average had grown into the mid-40's. That latest report on Wednesday has the 3-day average at 30.

And, once again, hospitalizations among county residents and active cases are holding steady. There are 459 known, active cases in Oneida County as of Wednesday - again staying in the 450-490 range for three weeks running.

After falling as low as 12 last week, the hospitalizations are slowly trickling upward. Now at 22, there are 20 county residents being cared for at Mohawk Valley Health System for treatment of symptoms, two at Rome Health , and two more at out-of-county facilities.

In Herkimer County, another single-digit increase in new cases. There were eight new COVID-positive test results in Wednesday's update. The county's 3-day average for new cases is seven.

Active cases in Herkimer County dipped from 54 to 46. That had been as high as 72 to start the week. Hospitalizations among Herkimer County residents remained at five.

