COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday, January 30th
It was another day of condolences for Oneida and Herkimer Counties as more deaths were reported today from COVID-19. Six people died in Oneida County and there was one new death in Herkimer County.
Oneida County had 141 new positive cases for a total of 3,801 active positive cases. 119 Oneida County residents are hospitalized and being treated for the virus. Herkimer County added 37 new cases for an active case total of 807. 35 Herkimer county sidings are hospitalized with the virus.
The focus for so many people continues to be the lack of vaccine availability. SUNY POLY in Marcy continues vaccinate residents but no new appointments are being made. Oneida County continues to be out of the vaccine, and released this statement on Saturday.
PLEASE NOTE: Oneida County Government is currently out of vaccine and will not be scheduling new first dose appointments at the county-operated distribution site at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, nor the drive thru distribution site at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, until more vaccine is delivered by New York State. This does not affect second dose distribution for those who received their first dose at either of those sites.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Jan. 29.
- Oneida County-Operated PODs* (*all numbers are first doses)
- MVCC-Utica: 0 new
- Griffiss-Rome: 0 new
- Total Vaccinated: 5,353
- Estimated total doses received by Oneida County Government: 5,353
- Remaining doses: 0
- Percent used: 100%
- Non-Oneida County-Operated PODs
- New York State
- SUNY Poly
- Total vaccinated: Unknown
- MVHS
- First doses: 6,546
- Second doses: 3,814
- Total vaccinated: 10,360 total
- Rome Memorial Hospital:
- First doses: 2,771
- Second doses: 685
- Total vaccinated: 3,456
- Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 29.
- 141 new positive cases, 18,020* total. *(Upon further investigation, 3 positives cases were removed from the previous total). 13 are nursing home residents.
- 3,801 active positive cases.
- 6 new COVID-19-related deaths, 340 total. 2 are nursing home-related
- 108 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 93 at MVHS. 15 at Rome Memorial.
- 24 are nursing home residents.
- 11 patients are hospitalized out of county.
- 13,879 positive cases have been resolved.
- 450,338 total negative results.
- 468,358 total tests.
- 3,801 in mandatory isolation.
- 1,412 mandatory quarantine.