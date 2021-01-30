COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday, January 30th

It was another day of condolences for Oneida and Herkimer Counties as more deaths were reported today from COVID-19. Six people died in Oneida County and there was one new death in Herkimer County.

Oneida County had 141 new positive cases for a total of 3,801 active positive cases. 119 Oneida County residents are hospitalized and being treated for the virus. Herkimer County added 37 new cases for an active case total of 807. 35 Herkimer county sidings are hospitalized with the virus.

The focus for so many people continues to be the lack of vaccine availability. SUNY POLY in Marcy continues vaccinate residents but no new appointments are being made. Oneida County continues to be out of the vaccine, and released this statement on Saturday.

PLEASE NOTE: Oneida County Government is currently out of vaccine and will not be scheduling new first dose appointments at the county-operated distribution site at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, nor the drive thru distribution site at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, until more vaccine is delivered by New York State. This does not affect second dose distribution for those who received their first dose at either of those sites.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Jan. 29.

Oneida County -Operated PODs* (*all numbers are first doses)

MVCC - Utica : 0 new

0 new Griffiss-Rome: 0 new

0 new Total Vaccinated: 5,353

5,353 Estimated total doses received by Oneida County Government: 5,353

5,353 Remaining doses: 0

0 Percent used: 100%

100% Non-Oneida County-Operated PODs

New York State

SUNY Poly

Total vaccinated: Unknown

Unknown M VHS

First doses: 6,546

6,546 Second doses: 3,814

3,814 Total vaccinated: 10,360 total

10,360 total Rome Memorial Hospital :

: First doses : 2,771

: 2,771 Second doses : 685

: 685 Total vaccinated : 3,456

: 3,456 Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 29.

141 new positive cases, 18,020* total. *(Upon further investigation, 3 positives cases were removed from the previous total). 13 are nursing home residents.

3,801 active positive cases.

6 new COVID-19-related deaths, 340 total. 2 are nursing home-related

108 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 93 at MVHS. 15 at Rome Memorial.

24 are nursing home residents.

11 patients are hospitalized out of county.

13,879 positive cases have been resolved.

450,338 total negative results.

468,358 total tests.

3,801 in mandatory isolation.

1,412 mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/30/2021: Condolences and prayers to the family of the latest victim of COVID19. Please keep them in your thoughts.

Total New Positive Cases Today: 37 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 4871 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 807 Total Hospitalized: 35 Total number recovered: 4000 Covid Deaths: 65

Negative Covid-19 test results: 91281

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 955 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 0

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 620 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0