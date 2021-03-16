Mohawk Valley Health System is offering antibody treatment for patients with COVID-19.

MVHS officials say Monoclonal antibody therapy helps prevent hospitalization or worsening of symptoms of certain patients with COVID-19.

The therapy must be ordered by a physician.

Patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and meet the criteria for antibody therapy should contact their primary care provider to schedule treatment.

Here are the criteria for patients to receive the treatment:

Have a body mass index (BMI) 35

Have chronic kidney disease

Have diabetes

Have immunosuppressive disease

Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

Are 65 years of age

Are 55 years of age AND have cardiovascular disease, OR hypertension, OR chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/other chronic respiratory disease

Are 12 to 17 years of age AND have a BMI ≥85th percentile for their age and gender based on CDC growth charts: cdc.gov/growthcharts/clinical_charts.htm; OR sickle cell disease; OR congenital or acquired heart disease; OR neurodevelopmental disorders, such as cerebral palsy; OR a medical-related technological dependence, such as tracheostomy gastrostomy or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID-19); OR asthma, reactive airway disease or other chronic respiratory disease that requires daily medication for control

“We are excited to bring this option to our patients in the Mohawk Valley,” said Amy Bowerman, RN, BSN, executive director, MVHS Home Care Services. “Patient outcomes have proven that these treatments can improve symptoms sooner and reduce the likelihood of a patient needing hospitalization when treatment is received within 10 days of having COVID symptoms, which is critical for patients who are in the high risk group.”

The infusion center is located on the fifth floor of the St. Luke’s campus on Champlain Avenue.

photo courtesy of MVHS