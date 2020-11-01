COVID Cases Rising in Oneida County

Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in Oneida County with 17 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Oneida County as of Sunday at 12 noon. The last two weeks has seen a significant increase in positive test results. There have been 243 new cases since October 20th and a significant increase in the last week. The cases have increased recently with 156 new cases since Monday.

Two weeks ago there were under 100 active cases in the County, and currently there are 264 positive active cases. There were no additional deaths and there are 14 county residents hospitalized. Four of those hospitalizations are nursing home related.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.