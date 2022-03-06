COVID Death Toll Nears Six Million as Pandemic Enters 3rd Year

Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year

By DAVID RISING, Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The world is on the verge of recording its 6 millionth official COVID-19 death, underscoring that the pandemic is far from over. It's another tragic reminder about the deadliness of the pandemic even as masks are dropping, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

Remote Pacific islands are just now grappling with their first outbreaks.

Hong Kong is battling its worst outbreak and clinging to mainland China's "zero-COVID" strategy.

Hong Kong Grapples With Breakdown In Covid Management HONG KONG, CHINA - MARCH 01: Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) transport a patient at a temporary holding area at the Caritas Medical Centre hospital on March 01, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. The Hong Kong government is planning to impose a “large-scale lockdown” as part of its universal Covid-19 testing drive, according to South China Morning Post, as officials confirmed a record high of more than 32,500 new infections on Tuesday, pushing the city’s overall tally of confirmed cases to 238,377 and overall death toll to 1,023. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images) loading...

Eastern Europeans battling a spike in deaths are now facing a surge of refugees from war-torn Ukraine. And the United States is nearing the mark of 1 million deaths on its own.

Filipinos Attend Mass Wedding Ahead Of Valentines Day MANILA, PHILIPPINES - FEBRUARY 13: Couples take part in a mass wedding ceremony a day before Valentines Day on February 13, 2022 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. The Philippines has eased restrictions this month as daily cases of COVID-19 gradually drop. The country has so far recorded more than 3,630,000 infections of the coronavirus, reporting more than 54,000 deaths. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) loading...

