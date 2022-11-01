Hochul Calls Crime Numbers a Conspiracy as Rates Rose 26% in NYC

With just weeks before the election Hochul is doubling down her stance against violent crime in New York but do the numbers match her statement?

We're just weeks away from New York's Gubernatorial race between Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressmen Lee Zeldin. One of the biggest political issues for many Americans right now but especially New Yorkers is crime. Some experts believe it is an issue that many Democrats should not have neglected during their campaign.

Lee Zeldin continues to attack Hochul on New York's rising crime rates but Hochul doesn't seem to believe it is as much of an issue as conservatives are making it out to be. Kathy Hochul suggests that conservatives using crime rates in New York City as a key issue in their campaign are master manipulators, denying data and are buying into some sort of conspiracy theory.

NYC.gov reports that violent crimes like murder and rape are down from last year but crimes like robbery, larceny, assault and burglary are not. It really depends on what types of crimes you are looking at. According to the NYPD, the overall crime index increased by 26% between August of 2021 and August of 2022.

