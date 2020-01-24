Cuomo Announces Historic Crackdown On Underage Drinking In 2019

New York State’s efforts to deter underage drinking resulted in a record number of fake identification seizures and citations issued in 2019.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 918 fakes ID’s were confiscated last year, up from 892 in 2018.

1,016 citations were issued to people attempting to buy alcohol underage.

"Underage drinking is a serious and dangerous offense that will not be tolerated," Cuomo said. "These record numbers underscore our strong commitment to cracking down on underage drinking and holding those who enable it accountable."

The seizures and citations are part of the Operation Prevent Initiative, a year-round enforcement effort led by the State DMV.

In 2019, DMV investigators carried out enforcement sweeps at 127 locations statewide.