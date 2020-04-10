Cuomo Cautiously Optimistic That COVID-19 Spread In Slowing

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s cautiously optimistic that we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 in New York.

Cuomo says the change in daily ICU admissions was a negative number for the first time yesterday.

The governor says still, there were 777 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number to 7,844, in New York State.

He says re-opening the state will be a gradual process and it all comes down to testing.

Cuomo also said the state will provide $200 million in emergency food assistance to more than 700,000 low-income households.