Cuomo: China, Oregon Sending Over 1,100 Ventilators To NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is poised to get over 1,100 ventilators from China and Oregon as the state scrambles to line up more breathing machines for the sickest coronavirus patients.

Cuomo said Saturday that the Chinese government and billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai facilitated a gift of 1,000 ventilators that were due to arrive Saturday.

Ma and Tsai are co-founders of the online marketplace Alibaba.

Cuomo says the state of Oregon volunteered to send 140 more breathing machines.