Cuomo Issues Update On Coronavirus In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo is issuing an update on the status of testing for the coronavirus in New York State.

Cuomo says there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.

He says samples from 17 New Yorkers have been sent to the CDC for testing, and 11 have come back negative.

Three samples from New York City and three from outside the City are pending.

"Even though there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State, we continue to take every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of all New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "While the risk to New Yorkers is still low, we urge everyone to remain vigilant, stay informed, follow the recommended steps to protect themselves and their families, and call our coronavirus hotline if you still have questions or concerns."

The state has set up a hotline (1-888-364-3065) where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the coronavirus.

The Department of Health has also created a dedicated website as a resource for New Yorkers.