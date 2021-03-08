There are now five women who have publicly come forward claiming New York's Governor acted inappropriately and made them feel uncomfortable. The allegations facing Andrew Cuomo range from very personal sexual questions to female aides in their early 20's, to unwanted kisses and hugs. However, Cuomo still says he isn't resigning despite calls for him to do so from leaders within his own party.

Two of these new claims came to light on Sunday, including a former press aide to Cuomo dating back to 2000 when he was head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Washington Post reported.

Karen Hinton, a consultant to HUD, told The Washington Post Cuomo hugged her after a work event and:

''she pulled away from Cuomo, but he pulled her back toward his body, holding her before she backed away and left the room,''

Cuomo denied the Hinton's story on a conference call with reporters on Sunday. Meanwhile, Cuomo's director of communications denied Hinton's account and said told The Post she is a known 'antagonist' of the governor:

“This did not happen,” he said. “Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago. All women have the right to come forward and tell their story — however, it’s also the responsibility of the press to consider self-motivation. This is reckless.”

Meanwhile, a woman who worked in the Governor's office between 2013 and 2015 tells the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo asked her if she had a boyfriend, had called her 'sweetheart', and even once kissed her hand.

The WSJ identified the woman as Ana Liss, who was in her 20's at the time while working in Cuomo's office as a 'policy and operations aide.'

This follows accounts from three other woman who have recently come forward claiming New York's 56th governor got inappropriate with them.

Lindsay Boylan was the first to come forward, saying Andrew Cuomo had once forcibly kissed her without her consent, and on another occasion also suggested the two play strip poker.

Charlotte Bennett, 25, told the NY Times that when she worked as an aide in the Governor's Office in June of 2020, the 63-year-old Cuomo had asked her personal questions, like was she monogamous in her relationships:

...she said the governor had asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.

Bennett also sat down for this interview with CBS This Morning:

Another woman, Anna Ruch, says Cuomo gave her an unsolicited kiss on the cheek at a wedding in 2019, then later asked if he could kiss her - leaving the then 31-year-old, 'confused and shocked and embarrassed,' the NY Post reported.

Despite the new growing list of accusers, the governor says he will not resign and thinks the public should hold-off on judging him until an investigation into his alleged behavior is conducted.

''I was elected by the people of the state, I wasn't elected by politicians. I'm not gonna resigns because of allegations.'' Cuomo told reporters in a media conference call Sunday. ''The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-Democratic,'' he said.

Last week, Cuomo apologized for any behavior interpreted as inappropriate and said he never intended to make the woman feel uncomfortbale.

