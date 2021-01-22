Cuomo Says More Vaccine Is On The Way

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York’s initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses will run out today, but more are on the way.

Cuomo says more than a quarter million doses are arriving for next week but warns that's still nowhere near enough to keep up with the state doing 80,000 shots a day.

He's asking providers to only schedule COVID vaccine appointments for allocations they know they will definitely receive.

Cuomo says he's confident the Biden Administration will ramp up supply shipments.

"We are in a war with COVID and as I've said time and again, winning this war will mean winning the footrace between how fast the infection rate goes up and how fast we can vaccinate New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "Positivity and hospitalizations are both down, which is good news, but it in no way means we're out of the woods.

Meanwhile, the governor says New York state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.6 percent.

Cuomo says total hospitalizations have fallen to 8,846 and there were 165 COVID fatalities on Thursday.

.