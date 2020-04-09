Cuomo Says New York Must Keep Curve Flat

Governor Andrew Cuomo says there were 799 coronavirus deaths in New York on Wednesday, the most deaths on a single day since the pandemic began.

Cuomo says over 7,000 New Yorkers have now died of coronavirus, with over 151,00 confirmed cases.

The governor says despite the numbers, we are flattening the curve. But Cuomo says we must remain vigilant.

He says we must continue to practice social distancing

Today is day number 18 of NY PAUSE and marks 39 days since the first COVID-19 case in New York state.