Cuomo Unveils Healthcare Transparency Proposal

Governor Andrew Cuomo is unveiling the 14th proposal of his State of the State Agenda -- increasing transparency in healthcare costs.

Under the proposal, Cuomo will direct the Department of Health, the Department of Financial Services and the New York State Digital and Media Services Center, to create a consumer friendly website called NY Healthcare Compare.

New Yorkers could easily compare the cost and quality of healthcare procedures at hospitals around the state.

The platform will also provide consumers with educational resources designed to help them know their rights, including financial assistance options, what to do about a surprise bill and more.

"New York has made tremendous progress protecting consumers from unreasonably expensive medical care," Cuomo said. "But the cost of many healthcare procedures has risen in recent years in part because consumers don't have an easy way to compare prices at different hospitals in their area. This new website will give New Yorkers the facts they need to make informed decisions about the cost and quality of healthcare procedures - helping increase competition in the marketplace and driving down prices."