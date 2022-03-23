Trek Upstate New York Mountains With This Fun, Furry Farm Animal

If you're someone who loves animals and you're looking for a unique experience unlike any other, here's one for you.

Have you ever thought about hiking with a llama? Maybe not. That is, until now.

Just an hour from Utica, located in Old Forge, New York, is a farm that you need to visit. It's become a more popular experience as of lately, but it's one not everyone can say they have done.

Anne Phinney is the owner of Moose River Farm. She's been welcoming visitors for years now, helping people forget their stress, make a new friend, and enjoy the outdoors. She has been offering these "Llama Treks" for quite some time now, with thousands of visitors gaining this new experience with a llama and visiting all of the other animals on her farm.

What Exactly Happens During A Llama Trek?

Who would pay money to take a llama for a walk? Well, it turns out, lots of people...of all ages and of all walks of life.

So yeah, according to Anne, it's basically taking a llama for a walk. But even more fun, because there's a bunch of different things you get to experience on top of leading a llama for a walk.

According to the newest flyer released by Moose River Farm, your Llama Trek includes not only your 45 minute, one mile guided walk, but also a tour around the farm, the chance to meet and interact with all of the other animals on the property. They have horses, dogs, goats, donkeys, llamas, geese, chickens, ducks, tortoises and a pot belly pig, too.

An animal lovers dream, that's for sure.

There's no particular season that is the time frame for this adventure. Moose River Farm offers Llama Treks year round, no matter the season.

A lot of people pinpoint this as just a summer thing but it isn't. Llama trekking in the Adirondacks is a four season activity.

You may have seen Moose River doing the Lighted Llama Treks in the Winter, and then the Haunted Llama Treks in the Fall. I also went to a Llama Brunch at the farm once once. Highly recommend if they decide to do it again.

For the year round treks, it's $25 per person and that includes not only the 45 minute, mile walk, but the farm tour as well. Children under the age of 8 are discouraged from participating in the walk.

However, there is an option to participate in a ten minute "Mini Trek" for $15 per person. For someone who doesn't necessarily want to do the 45 minute, mile trek, this is a great option. It includes a tour of the farm as well, which, as someone who has visited the farm before, you don't want to miss.

Reservations are required before visiting Moose River Farm. To make one, or to find our more info about llama treks and farm tours, you can call 315-369-3854 or text 315-240-4707.

