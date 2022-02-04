Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says Precision Clinical Laboratories will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Griffiss International Airport in Rome Monday through Friday from 8:30AM. to 4:30PM. beginning on Monday, February 7.

“We are pleased that Precision Clinical Laboratories will be using our county facility at Griffiss to provide another COVID-19 testing option to our residents,” Picente said. “Asif Syed and his team do an excellent job providing accurate testing with fast results that people can rely on to keep them healthy and safe.”

Based in Clinton, Precision Clinical Laboratories (PCL) utilizes a PCR COVID-19 test that is a self-administered nasal swab. Tests are free with most medical insurance providers and the cost is $125 for those without insurance.

PCL has partnered with Oneida County in the past to provide COVID-19 testing at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, Utica National Insurance Group in New Hartford and Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro,

The drive-thru test site is located at 706 Hangar Road in Rome and no appointment is necessary.

For more information about PCL and its mobile testing, you can call (315) 316-0616.

Oneida County is reporting 155 new positive COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-related deaths.

There are 2,074 active positive cases in the county, which has a positivity rate of 7.2 percent.

48 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.

You can find the latest Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard at ocgov,net.

The latest daily numbers show the percentage of people testing positive statewide sits at a little over four-percent, way down from the 23-percent positivity rate just a month ago.

