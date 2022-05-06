As National Pet Week comes to an end today, it's worth noting that New York State warns pet parents that certain breeds of dogs are considered dangerous. National Pet Week was established to celebrate the relationships between pets and the people who care for them, often like family members.

Whether companion, comedian, confidant, or protector, our pets are always there for us. National Pet Week® celebrates this bond and encourages pet owners to be certain to provide their best friends with everything needed for a happy, healthy life.

New York State does not ban these dog breeds outright, however, there are certain types of dogs that are labeled as dangerous and can legally be excluded from insurance coverage. Certain breeds are banned by New York City's Housing Authority, including,

Full- or mixed-breed Doberman Pincher, Pit Bull, and Rottweiler dogs of any weight are no longer allowed unless they were registered before January 31, 2010. If they were not registered before January 31, 2010, they must be removed from NYCHA property.

Most people who own any of these breeds of dogs will swear that their dog is the friendliest and would never harm anyone, so this article is not to villainize any particular dog breed.

CNET states that dogs are actually among the top 5 deadliest creatures on earth, landing in the number 4 spot, killing 25,000 people per year,

Man's best friend can also be a nightmare. Maulings and bites from rabid dogs are both to blame for the 25,000 dog-related deaths each year.

The New York State Insurance Department issued a statement saying that the following dogs can be excluded by an insurance company from coverage,

Coverage for any injuries to others or property of others caused by certain animals owned by or in the care of the insured will be excluded. This dog liability exclusion is added to exclude the following types of pure bred dogs:

The Top 5 Fatal Dog Breeds are:

1. Pit bull - 284 (65.6%)

2. Rottweiler - 45 (10.4%)

3. German shepherd - 20 (4.6%)

4. Mixed-breed - 17 (3.9%)

5. American bulldog - 15 (3.5%)

There have been 9 fatal dog attacks in the United States, so far, in 2022. At least 5 of the attacks involved dogs on the list above.

According to data from 2005 - 2017 via the MKP Law Group

New York's Most Dangerous Dog Breeds

