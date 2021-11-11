Defense Rests Its Case at Murder Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and TAMMY WEBBER, The Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The defense has rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Closing arguments will be held Monday.

The end of the defense side of the case Thursday came a day after the 18-year-old Rittenhouse told the jury he was defending himself from attack and had no choice when he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020.

The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante. He could get life in prison if convicted.

