Utica Police Investigating Brutal Homicide on Eagle Street

The Utica Police Department announced the suspect of a brutal homicide has been arrested.

Police responded to a weekend call to the 100 block of Eagle Street after a resident reported possible blood leaking from the ceiling of their home.

Police say officers went to the second floor of the two family home to conduct a welfare check. When officers knocked on the door and announced themselves, they reportedly saw a man covered in blood exit the apartment and lock the door behind him.

The individual was detained and police entered the apartment.

Scene Straight out of a Horror Film

Officials say when officers entered the apartment, they immediately saw a pool of blood and what appeared to be drag marks on the floor. Following the blood trail to the bathroom, officers say they then discovered an unresponsive man in a bath tub.

The Utica Fire Department was called to the scene and the male was officially pronounced deceased.

Officials say, due to the nature of this incident, the Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate. Police say their initial investigation indicates that the victim was shot and stabbed several times and suffered other injuries.

At this time, police officials are not releasing the name of the victim due to next of kin notification.

Identity of the Suspect Has Been Released

Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Colton Shaffer. The man was arrested at the scene.

Police charged Shaffer with 2nd degree Murder, 2nd degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 3rd degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Officials say additional charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

Mayor Palmieri Gives Residents a Sneak Peek of Olbiston Apartments Progress After more than two years of construction on the Olbiston Apartment building, Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri is giving citizens a peek behind the curtain at the extensive renovations being done. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio