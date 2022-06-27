Del Ray Beach Man Charged with Bilking NY Nonprofit of $130,000

A Florida man is under arrest after authorities say he bilked a nonprofit for more than $100,000.

According the a written release from the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Financial Crimes Unit determined that the suspect allegedly stole a total of $130,000 from a local charitable organization while he was working as the group's Chief Financial Officer.

The NYSP says that 64-year-old James R. Tisch of Del Ray Beach, Florida was arrested on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Tisch was charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a Class C felony.

Tisch was arraigned in front of Judge Marsha Weiss in the Town of Ulster Court. Tisch was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to answer the charge in the Town of Denning Court at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

In a June 24, 2022 article by Roger Hannigan Gilson in the Albany Times Union the non-profit was identified as the Frost Valley YMCA in Claryville.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

