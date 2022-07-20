YMCA Of Central New York Will Cover Cost Of Lifeguard Training Classes

Due to such a large shortage of lifeguards in the Central New York region causing beaches and pools to remain closed, the YMCA of CNY is stepping in to help.

The YMCA of Central New York will cover the cost of their lifeguard training classes to make it easier for more people to get the necessary training. The YMCA runs lifeguard training classes throughout the year to ensure lifeguards are up to date on certifications. They are offering this deal according to CNY Central to help assure that more pools can open:

“We have been fortunate to have been able to keep our pools open with very few closings due to staff shortages,” said Jennifer Brown, Association Director of Aquatics and Safety for the YMCA of Central New York.

For those that train to become lifeguards at the YMCA can work at their pools and will be able to help reduce shortages at other local pools and beaches. New York state announced a pay increase for lifeguards in June 2022 in an effort to address the ongoing shortage at beaches and pools.

Are you interested in learning more? You can read more from the YMCA of Central New York online here.

Do You Know These Top 5 Largest Lakes In New York State?

Did you know that New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes? Have you ever wondered what are the largest lakes?

New York State is home to one of the bluest lakes in the entire country. Skaneateles Lake is one of the most cleanest lakes in the country, and is the bluest lake you'll find in all of New York State. Many enjoy all kinds of boating on Skaneateles Lake from kayaking to sailing, and of course dining and shopping too.

Here's a look at some of the biggest:

Top 5 Largest Lakes In New York State Did you know that New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes , ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes? Have you ever wondered what are the largest lakes?

Check It Out: 6 Splash Pads in Central New York to Enjoy This Summer Water you waiting for? If you're looking to cool down this summer, visit one of these Splash Pads!

[PLEASE NOTE: Some of these are not yet open for the season, but will soon!]