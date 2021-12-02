Deputies Respond to False Report of Shooting in Waterville, NY

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 on Wednesday at approximately 10:26pm saying that he had shot two people in his house, located at 152 Stafford Avenue in Waterville, New York.

After setting up a perimeter outside the home and conducting a search and investigation they lost contact with the caller.

Two people – both alive – were found inside the home and able to safely exit. Both are cooperating with deputies.

According to a written release from Sergeant John P. Cusack, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says, “After further investigation, it was determined there was no shots fired incident, nor anybody injured. The scene was deemed safe and it is believed the incident is a case of a False Report.”

Authorities have not said whether the caller, unknown at the time of the incident has since been identified.

In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, the Waterville Fire Department, and COCVAC Ambulance responded to the scene.

No additional information is being released at this time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. No additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

