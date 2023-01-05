‘Did We Win?': We Have a Miraculous Update on the Status of Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin

Ever since the events of Monday night in Cincinnati, we've all been in the same boat: we're waiting for updates on the condition of Damar Hamlin, and we're hoping and praying that the updates bring good news.

It's been a harrowing week for anyone involved with the Buffalo Bills. On Monday night, Hamlin was rushed to a hospital after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Bengals. Since that time, he's been fighting for his life, and everyone else has been waiting with bated breath for any news, good or bad.

On Thursday, we received not only good news, but news bordering on the miraculous.

Get our free mobile app

Reports Share Positive News on Damar Hamlin's Condition; He's Awake and Alert!

Earlier on Thursday, January 5th, we all received an extremely positive update on the condition of 24-year old Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, who has been in intensive care in Cincinnati since Monday night.

Doctors who have been working with Damar shared news that some may have never thought would come: he is awake, alert and communicating with those closest to him. Here's a clip from their news conference:

This is amazing, wonderful news to hear. Not only is Damar Hamlin awake and alert, but he's also communicating, and asking thought-out questions based on what he can last remember.

Here's more from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, including a thread detailing what the future may hold for Hamlin and his family:

Garafolo brings up a few poignant thoughts here. Of course, his football career is the furthest thing from our minds right now, as it should be. That being said, conversations are happening that are centered around bringing him home, and that is remarkably good news.

Allegiant Stadium Video Board Lit Up In Support Of Hospitalized Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Damar Hamlin's jersey No. 3 on display outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas / Getty Images loading...

So, for now, that's what we all know. It's the best news that we, a community that's been praying for Damar's health and safety, have received in a while. There is still plenty of work to be done, as noted in Garafolo's tweet thread, but positive steps have been taken in bringing Damar Hamlin home, and back to health.

A statement was released by Hamlin family friend and marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, regarding Hamlin's charitable GoFundMe page:

Hamlin's page has received over $7 million in donations, and appears to be on its way to $8 million sooner, rather than later. If you haven't donated yet, and you want to impact Damar Hamlin's recovery in a positive way, here is the link to the page.

More updates to come.

Fans Gather at Cincinnati Medical Center to Pray for Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Fans in Cincinnati have gathered outside Cincinnati Medical Center for a candlelight vigil to pray for the health and safety of Buffalo Bills' safety, Damar Hamlin.