Stefon Diggs Shows Josh Allen a Dance Move [VIDEO]

Best friends always stick together through the good and the bad. In football, your teammates many times become some of your best friends, and that's absolutely the case for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.

Allen and Diggs just completed their second season together, and it's safe to say it's going very well.

Diggs just set the NFL record for most receptions in his first two seasons with his new team (230) and Allen has thrown for over 4,000 yards in the last two seasons, including his breakout season in 2020.

As great as they are on the field, they're also great off the field; maybe even some shenanigans on the field, when they are not working on routes.

Check out this video from WIVB's Scott Swenson, which shows Diggs teaching Allen a dance groove.

The Bills practiced outdoors at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, after practicing indoors at thee field house on Wednesday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott did open the doors and turn the heat off for that indoor practice, which they have done before.

The Bills are going into tomorrow night's home playoff game against the New England Patriots as healthy as they have been all season. Only two players were listed on the injury report with injury designations -- wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive end Efe Obada, but both have practiced all week and are expected to play.

The Patriots have over 10 players listed as questionable, but most are expected to play. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and safety Kyle Dugger are the three to keep an eye on.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm tomorrow night. The game time temperatures will range between 6 and -2 degrees, so bundle up if you're heading out!

