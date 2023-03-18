The game is on and the rematch is set for tonight between the Utica Pioneers and the University of New England and there are still some seats left.

Utica, ranked #1 in the nation in Division III, will play thee University of New England, the same team they played and lost to last season in the NCAA quarterfinals when they upset Utica 2-0 at home and ended the Pioneers season in the quarterfinals.

Utica's path to a national championship might cross #4 seed Adrian, which picked off Utica twice in early-season games back in October. Those were Utica's only losses of the season. Endicott and Hobart are the other top four seeded teams.

Currently Utica is currently 25-2-1 on the season.

Live video and stats will be available at portal.stretchinternet.com/utica, and radio coverage will be available at WPNR 90.7 FM locally, and online at PioneerRadio.org. Play by Play announcer Ray Biggs will lead coverage on both platforms.

A trip to the semifinal round of the NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship Tournament to face the winner between Adrian and UW-Stevens Point on Friday, March 24th. The semifinals and finals will be held at a site to be announced on Friday, March 24th, and Sunday, March 26th. Advancement to the semifinals would mark the second such instance for either team in Saturday's matchup.If Utica defeats UNE tonight, there's a chance that the Frozen Four, the semi-final games and the championship game, would be played in Utica at the ABC.

How to Get Tickets

A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased here online or at the Adirondack Bank Center box office for $10 per adult, and $6.00 for students with ID, seniors, and children 18 and under.