Utica University Men’s Hockey Team Wins UCHC, Playoffs Wed. Night
The Utica University Men's Hockey team is working towards winning its third straight UCHC Championship starting Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Pioneers, the 2nd ranked USCHO Division III team in the nation, will host Nazareth Wednesday night at 7PM at home.
Head Coach Gary Heenan said if you had told him two months ago that they would be ranked among the top teams in the country with his young team he wouldn't have believed it. But that's right where they are to start the conference playoffs.
Utica will host 8th seeded Nazareth Wednesday, a team they've beaten twice this season, 7-0 and 4-2 back in January.
Heenan said that his team will obviously take each step at this point, one game at a time, and while they're set up very well for the NCAA Tournament, a loss in the quarterfinals would be a major setback. If Utica wins Wednesday, they'll play in the semi-finals at 7 PM on Saturday. The UCHC Championship game will be played in Utica next Saturday, March 2nd at 7pm if the Pioneers win.
The NCAA Tournament will start on Saturday, March 9th. The Frozen Four will be held March 21st and 23rd in Hartford, CT.
Utica is now 20-2-3 overall with a record of 19-0-1 in the conference.
Tickets are still available for Wednesday night's game by clicking here.
