Local Real Estate Agency Debuts New TV Show This Weekend

There's a new real estate television show debuting on local television this weekend. Bill and Robin Mongeau of River Hills Properties are hosting a new show called, SOLD in Upstate NY which will air a handful of times through the weekend.

SOLD in Upstate NY will air Saturday (as a bonus run) at 1:00 PM on WPNY, and Sundays at 8AM and 11:30 PM on WFXV FOX 33 TV. The program is a half hour show. The weekly show will also air on the show's YouTube channel beginning this weekend.

"We are so excited," said Robin Mongeau about the new program. The show will promote the area, real estate in the area, listings and homes that have sold, and tips for buyers and sellers in the local real estate market.

Check out this sneak preview of the show's first 3 minutes, which will debut this weekend.

The program is produced by WIBX's Bill Keeler.

