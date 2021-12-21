Do This if You Didn’t Get Your $100 Vaccine Gift Card from Oneida County

So, you got the COVID-19 vaccine or booster and yet, you still haven't gotten your $100 Boost OC Gift Card from Oneida County? According to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, "it should be on its way." However, there are some reasons for a delay and there are some specific things you can do to speed it up.

First of all, "you will automatically be contacted via text or email through our partners at Prizeout with instructions on how to redeem the e-gift card through their app and spend it with local businesses and organizations," Picente said on their website. "E-gift cards for children under 18 years-old will be assigned to parents," he said.

Anthony Picente (WIBX)

Picente said gift cards will be sent to any Oneida County resident who has received either the vaccine or the booster in Oneida County after July 15th. If it's been several weeks, the county suggests you call their hotline at 315-798-5431 for assistance. If you are having technical issues with redeeming through the Prizeout app, you can contact the county's partner in the program at support@prizeout.com.

What if You Don't Have Email or Texting Capabilities?

Not everybody is online, even in 2021, so provisions have been made for those people, according to Picente. "We are mailing numerous cards out to people without email or text capability," he said. "Call the helpline (at 315-798-5431) or my office."

A list of participating businesses and organizations can be found at www.boostoc.org. Boost OC is funded through $2.5 million from the federal American Rescue Act. E-gift cards will be available until that allotment is depleted.

This Exclusive $1 Million Property in Utica, NY Offers Luxury, Privacy and City Life The home and property at 1224 Pleasant Street in the Upstate New York city of Utica is breathtaking. The home, actually located inside the Town of New Hartford, offers convenient city-life with the exclusivity and privacy of the country.

Top 5 Local Sports Stories Of 2021 There were many local sports stories that highlighted 2021, including a couple of firsts. Here are a look at the Top Five, along with a bonus story.