Do You Know This Snowmobiler?

New York State Forest Rangers and Police in the town of Inlet are trying to locate a snowmobiler whom they say may have assaulted a Forest Ranger over the weekend.

Authorities say the rider was stopped on Saturday, January 16, on Uncas Road near the Bug Lake trail, according to the Cranberry Lake Mountaineers Snowmobile Club Facebook page.

The posting does not elaborate on the incident, other than to say there a some type of struggle between the Ranger and the rider, before the rider then took off.

They say the rider was a white male in his late teens or early twenties, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt, according to the posting. Also, he was riding this Ski-Doo, pictured above, with a unique mirror wrap on the sled with a multi-colored pink tint.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the rider can contact the NYS Forest Rangers, 518-891-0235, or the Town of Inlet Police, 315-369-6515. All calls will remain confidential.

----------------------------------